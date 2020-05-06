DANVILLE — A Danville teen prosecuted as an adult has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for his role in a convenience-store holdup and high-speed police chase more than a year ago.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Jakari Webb, 16, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Nancy Fahey to armed robbery in a Feb. 18, 2019, holdup at Circle K, 610 S. Bowman Ave.
Lacy said Webb was one of two males who entered the store and stole cash and cigars from an employee. The two of them got in a van driven by a third male who led police on a high-speed chase that ended when the van crashed on Lee Road.
After the crash, the trio bailed out and tried to hide but were caught, Lacy said. The gun and the proceeds from the convenience store were found in the van, which was reportedly stolen.
One 17-year-old co-defendant was sentenced in March to eight years in prison for his role in the holdup and an unrelated shooting. Charges are unresolved against the third youth.
No one was injured in the holdup or chase, Lacy said.
Four months after Webb’s arrest, adult charges of armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing from police were filed against him. The latter three were dismissed in return for his guilty plea to armed robbery, the most serious charge.
Lacy said Webb had a prior adjudication for possession of stolen property and was on parole for a robbery in Nevada.
He was given credit for 441 days served and is entitled to day-for-day good time on his sentence.