DANVILLE — A 16-year-old girl was injured in a shooting Saturday night in Danville.
Danville Police Deputy Chief Joshua Webb said the teen was walking with another teen in the area of Main Street and Edwards Street when they passed an unknown group of males.
“After passing the group, the teens heard shots being fired, and the victim was struck,” Webb said.
The teen was struck in the shoulder and sustained a non-life-threatening wound.
Webb said police were alerted to the incident at 9:14 p.m. after they learned the victim was calling for an ambulance in the area of the 300 block of Alexander Street.
No suspect information is available, and no other injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.