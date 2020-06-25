URBANA — A Danville man is in the Champaign County Jail in the shooting of two teens Tuesday in west Champaign.
Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Champaign police arrested Carlos A. Jones, 18, on preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with a shooting about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Gramercy Park apartment complex in the 2100 block of West White Street, Champaign.
Police responding to a call of shots fired found one 16-year-old male there with a gunshot wound to the lower part of his body. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
About 4:30 p.m., a second 16-year-old showed up at a hospital, also with a gunshot wound to the lower body.
Police said video surveillance helped to identify Jones, who was arrested in that same general area, at the intersection of White Street and Country Fair Drive.
He is expected to be in court Friday for arraignment.