URBANA — A second person accused of violently forcing their way into a north Champaign apartment earlier this year where shots were fired has been arrested.
Dakota Gary, 18, of Danville was arraigned Friday on charges of home invasion, armed robbery and residential burglary in connection with a March 22 break-in in the 2400 block of North Neil Street.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said the victim told Champaign police that someone knocked on his door about 4:40 p.m. that day. He opened it and three men forced their way in. One displayed a pistol and the group demanded pills. The victim reported they tied something around his head and eyes.
There were at least two other people in the apartment, Reynolds said. One of them told police that one of the intruders stole a PlayStation 4 and the group ran out.
A third person in the apartment ran after them and while in pursuit, one of the intruders fired three to four shots at him. He was not hit.
The men got into a car driven by a Champaign woman, which was recorded on surveillance video.
On Friday, Judge Adam Dill left Gary’s bond at the $500,000 that had been set on the warrant when charges were filed earlier in October.
Gary is due back in court Nov. 24. If convicted of home invasion or armed robbery, he faces six to 30 years in prison. Reynolds said Gary had no prior convictions.
Already arrested was Jayonna Hughes, 19, of the 3300 block of Ridgewood Drive, Champaign, who allegedly drove the getaway car for the group. She faces charges of home invasion, residential burglary and obstructing justice. She’s free on bond and is due back in court Nov. 24.
Police continue to look for others involved.