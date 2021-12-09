DANVILLE — Danville residents interested in learning more about how the city’s police officers work are encouraged to apply for the Citizens Police Academy.
Those accepted into the free program will spend eight Wednesday evenings beginning in mid-January hearing from professionals about police operations and services.
Classes on patrol, investigations, crime scene techniques, emergency response team, gang awareness, legal issues and the like will be held at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South St., from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning Jan. 19 and running weekly through March 9.
Included in the academy is a tour of the Vermilion County Jail and the opportunity to ride along with a city officer on patrol.
Those interested should contact Officer Joshua Long for an application and waiver of liability at 217-431-2250 or by email at jlong@danvillepd.org.
Completed applications need to be returned to Lang by Dec. 29.