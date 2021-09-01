DANVILLE — Many in this Vermilion County community who know Jelani “JJ” Day haven’t sat back and waited for news on the missing 25-year-old native.
They’ve taken an active approach in hopes he will be found safe, helping with the search and leading others in prayer.
Day, currently a graduate student at Illinois State University in Normal, was reported missing a week ago by an ISU faculty member who notified police of his disappearance.
Cara Boester, director of clinical education at ISU, said she texted Day on the evening of Aug. 23 and was supposed to meet him the following afternoon, but he didn’t show up.
The Rev. LeStan Hoskins said prayer meetings have been held at several locations, and people who know Day have traveled to Bloomington-Normal and Peru to help his family search for him. Day’s abandoned white 2010 Chrysler 300 was found Thursday in a wooded area near Peru, which is about an hour’s drive north of Bloomington.
“This is the Danville I want to believe in, the Danville that I am seeing at this very moment, and I find it very moving,” Hoskins said of the community getting involved. “We are standing up for a worthy cause in helping one of our own, not passively resigning to sit back with our fingers crossed with wishful thinking, but stepping up and standing together helping and hope for the best.”
Members of the community also got together Tuesday evening to pass out flyers with information about Day.
Information about his disappearance has been posted on Facebook, and a $25,000 reward has been offered.
Day earned his undergraduate degree from Alabama A&M University and is enrolled in the Communication, Science and Disorders Department at ISU, where he is in his first semester.
At an event Tuesday at Garfield Park in Danville, Day’s teachers, friends, coaches and coworkers came together to pray and show support for him being located safe and for his family.
Sonya Tyler, youth leader and choir director at Saints Synagogue Church of God in Christ, Danville, said she has known Day all his life.
“It’s hard on all of us because he’s like one of our kids,” shes said. “This whole thing is so shocking. He’s a very intelligent and mannerable individual. He’s very talkative. This is just not like him.”
Tyler said Day had been excited to return to college to work toward his master’s degree.
“It was what he was really looking forward to. He asked us to pray for him,” she said.
Tyler said Day had sung in the church choir through high school and was always willing to help when asked.
He has four siblings.
Tyler said his mother, Carmen Bolden-Day, has raised her son right.
She “tried to guard him like a mother hen and keep him in the right direction,” Tyler said.
Day was active in track and field at Danville High School and Alabama A&M.
“He stayed in shape and was healthy,” Tyler said. “Track and field was very important to him.”
Day has been employed at the Danville YMCA.
Hoskins said Day is a good student, “well-liked by his peers.”
“He loved his parents, loved his siblings,” Hoskins said.
A Facebook post from his church said the church has been fasting and praying for Day and his family.
“Jelani is a part of us,” the post said. “He attended our Zoom Bible study on Tuesday when he could. If things weren’t clear, he’d ask questions for clarity.”
Bolden-Day said her son was last seen on footage from a security camera at a retail store.
He is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. In the footage, he is wearing a black T-shirt, white shorts, black sneakers and a blue baseball cap.
His family’s calls to him have goon unanswered, which they said is unusual.
His mother announced the $25,000 reward for information that leads to him being located. Friends have also started a GoFundMe account, the money from which will be added to the $25,000 reward.
Bolden-Day said her son, whom she called “hard working, determined, smart and a great young man,” has been studying to be a speech pathologist.
“He wanted to help people,” she said. “He has a very good heart; he’s honorable. I raised a very good young man.”
Bolden-Day said what she and her family have gone through is “extremely difficult.”
“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” she said, adding that her son was not the kind of person to just run off. “All I know is I want to get him back. I want my baby back. They can leave him in the middle of the street and let me know. We want him back.”
Bloomington police are working with ISU and Peru police.
After Day’s car was found, Illinois State Police conducted an extensive canine search. Drones from the Peru and Utica fire departments were used in an aerial search, and a ground search was conducted by Peru, Utica and Oglesby fire departments. Bloomington detectives also assisted.
Bloomington police Detective Paul Jones said Tuesday afternoon that no additional information has come forth.
“This is a very concerning situation,” ISU spokesperson Eric Jome said.
He said some of his classmates have been putting up missing-person flyers around campus.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomington police at 309-820-888 or Jones at 309-434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org.