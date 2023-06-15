DANVILLE — The White House has already been briefed about vandalism at a proposed Danville abortion clinic, and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly says her next call could be to the FBI.
In a letter dated Thursday and obtained by The News-Gazette, the Democratic legislator whose district includes Danville asked Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. and police Chief Chris Yates “about any ongoing police investigations and actions taken in response to” what she later refers to as “terrorizing attacks.”
“I trust that the City of Danville is working diligently to investigate these attacks and take the necessary action to ensure that a future attack does not occur,” Kelly wrote in a 343-word letter. “To the extent information can be shared, I request an update on the status of these investigations and a report on the steps the (city and Danville police) are taking to ensure these attacks cease.”
Danville has been at the center of the abortion debate since early May, when the city council voted — by an 8-7 margin, with Williams breaking the tie — to pass an ordinance banning the mailing and shipping of any medication, article or thing designed or intended for producing an abortion.
Kelly was among the most vocal critics of the measure, writing in a May 16 guest commentary in The News-Gazette: “Not only does this ordinance threaten critical health-care access for women in the region, it also explicitly violates Illinois state law.”
Less than three weeks after the vote, a 73-year-old Prophetstown man was arrested for allegedly attempting to destroy the planned site of a Danville abortion clinic by driving a vehicle loaded with gasoline into it, causing significant damage.
Then, two weeks layer, according to Clinic for Women, the Indianapolis abortion provider that plans to open the Danville affiliate, a second act of vandalism occurred at the same site.
A spokeswoman for the organization told The News-Gazette Thursday that video footage has been shared with Danville police from the second incident at 600 N. Logan Ave., the planned home of the future Affirmative Care Solutions clinic.
Clinic for Women spokeswoman Lauren Rankin said video footage from June 2 showing a White male with a bicycle believed to have torn down temporary repairs to the back wall of the building was shared last week with Danville police.
Danville Deputy Police Chief Josh Webb said the department’s deputy chief of patrol, Terry McCord, has been looking into it, and found there had been a call at 11:03 a.m. June 2 with an officer response.
“The officer checked the premises and there was no new damage and no vandalism,” Webb said Thursday. “Upon review of the footage, the officer observed a man on a bike looking in the windows and then he got on his bike and rode away.”
Webb said the officer didn’t initially do a report on the incident “due to no crime being committed.”
“That officer has now been instructed to complete a report due to the circumstances,” Webb said.
Rankin said Clinic for Women doesn’t have a comment on whether it’s satisfied with the city’s response to what’s happened at the clinic site. Kelly’s Thursday letter stopped short of expressing dissatisfaction but reminded Danville officials of the General Assembly’s legislation earlier this year, which “sent a clear message that Illinois is a safe haven for abortion access and reproductive rights.”
“With few options for reproductive health care in the area, the City of Danville serves as a critical access point for women’s healthcare in the region,” Kelly went on to write. “Affirmative Care Solutions will provide critical reproductive healthcare to women, and in many cases, life-saving care. Women rely on these clinics for all types of reproductive health services, including prenatal care, cancer screenings and abortion care. It is important that this clinic is protected by those tasked with keeping our communities safe, so patients feel safe receiving care.”
Meanwhile, as of Thursday, the clinic had raised nearly $15,000 toward a $500,000 goal in a GoFundMe campaign. The cost of the repairs will be about twice that much, Rankin said.
In connection with the first incident, Philip Buyno, of Prophetstown, is in federal custody awaiting trial for attempted arson.
“We also have had a tremendous outpouring of support from the Danville community in light of these attacks,” Rankin said.
Rankin said Clinic for Women remains committed to opening its Danville affiliate. Every possible safety precaution is being taken against “acts of violence by extremists,” she said Thursday.
“They are not going to deter us from providing safe and legal health care that is constitutionally protected in the state of Illinois,” Rankin said.