DANVILLE — The Danville City Council is making plans for the anticipated spring opening of the Golden Nugget casino.
At a public services committee meeting this week, the committee discussed applying for a federal grant to help pay for additional firefighters needed as a result of the casino opening, and adjusted the liquor code to allow the casino to serve alcohol.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the council will be asked to approve seeking a three-year federal SAFER grant for “around $2.1 million” to hire six additional firefighters — two per shift. The additional firefighters would be needed due to the casino’s opening.
Williams is optimistic about receiving the grant money.
“We were successful in the past,” he said. “I think, given what we’re trying to accomplish, we have a really good shot.”
He said grant applications are due March 16, and the city would likely hear about approval during the summer.
The $2.1 million figure would include $120,000 per firefighter per year for six firefighters.
The extra hiring would relieve the city from having to pay extra overtime.
“If we would hire more firefighters, we would have to pay from our own funds,” Williams said. “We anticipate this could save upward of $1.5 million to $2 million in overtime over the next three years.”
The three-year grant would run until the city’s current firefighter contract ends in 2026.
The council is expected to vote next week on the committee’s recommendation to implement a license classification for the serving and consumption of alcohol in a casino. Williams said the classification was needed because Danville has never been home to a casino.
The fee would be $5,000 a year. It would be the city’s highest liquor-license fee.
Williams said the committee voted to recommend implementation of the new Class C license without much discussion. It would allow liquor to be sold at the casino’s steakhouse and sports bar for consumption on premises.
Casino officials hope to open in late April or early May, although much of that hinges on approval by the Illinois Gaming Board.
“It’s a very detailed process,” casino General Manager Juris Basens said. “It’s our obligation to successfully complete all of these” requirements.
Basens said casino officials communicate with the state board on a regular basis. State approval is required in myriad categories — for instance, prior to shipping slot machines and gambling-related software to the site.
The casino will employ about 300 people. It will have a major economic impact on the Danville area economy, including $6 million annually going to the city in gambling tax revenue; additional revenue from sales, property, food-and-beverage and liquor taxes; a $1 million teen center at the Boys and Girls Club to be built by the casino; $1 million to upgrade Danville’s municipal building; and $1 million toward the development of the city’s riverfront.
A total of $300,000 will be sent toward local institutions, including $100,000 to the United Way and $50,000 every year for police and fire training, the Fischer Theatre, Vermilion Advantage and Danville Area Community College scholarships and vocational programs.