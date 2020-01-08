DANVILLE — An 18-year-old male was shot in the leg Tuesday night in Danville.
A release from police Cmdr. Josh Webb said the teen told officers he was walking near Holiday Drive and Bowman Avenue about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday when shots were fired at him from a white vehicle.
Although he was hit in the leg, he ran and contacted friends who took him to the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center for treatment. He was unable to give police a description of his shooter.
Anyone who might have information on the shooting is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.