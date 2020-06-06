DANVILLE - A Danville man who admitted he sold heroin in that city last year has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Hugh Davis, 36, for whom court records listed addresses on Chandler and Franklin streets, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Vermilion County Judge Nancy Fahey to delivery of a controlled substance.
He faced up to 30 years in prison for the Class X felony.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Davis admitted that on March 14, 2019, he sold about 17 grams of heroin to an informant working with the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group.
The sale, which had been recorded by police, happened in the 900 block of Hazel Street and was one of several transactions between Davis and the police informant that dated to January 2019, Lacy said.
In exchange for Davis’s guilty plea, several other counts of delivery of heroin and fentanyl were dismissed. Davis was given 236 days credit for time already served.