DANVILLE — The Danville Fire Department’s four-story training tower located next to the Station 3 at 1111 N. Griffin St. will either have to undergo extensive repairs or be replaced.
“We were told some time ago by the city engineer it should not be used,” Fire Chief Don McMasters said. “We had a firm come in and check everything that could and couldn’t be used on the tower, and now we’re looking at options available as far as it stands or to replace it.”
McMasters said the decision process is in the preliminary stages, and repair/replace figures are not yet available.
“Like everything else, we need to find out what it would cost and is the city going to come up with the money to do it,” he said.
The department used to use the tower “all the time” for training, but its use now is limited.
“Not only did we use it for hose advancement and firefighter drills (but also) for search and rescue drills,” hes aid. “Also, our tech rescue team used it a lot to rappel off of out of a compartment that exists in the building, and we would set up things to simulate confined spaces.”
The tower was built in the late ’60s.
Radios also need replaced
The department also faces the need for a new radio system.
McMasters said preliminary estimates have been received to replace the system, “and our next phase is for myself, the mayor (Rickey Williams Jr.) and the comptroller (Ashlyn Massey) to discuss options as well as a means of paying for it.”
Danville bought the current system in 2011, and replacement parts are hard to come by. When repairs are needed, the city has to search eBay and similar sites.
Seeking firefighters
McMasters said the department has received 29 applications to be tested for firefighter positions.
A couple of firefighters could be retiring by the end of the year, he said.
Danville operates a full-time fire department with 44 firefighters plus McMasters and one office employee. Firefighters work a 24-hour shift with 48 hours off.