DANVILLE — Five family members escaped an early-morning fire in Danville that destroyed their home.
Danville fire interim Chief Aaron Marcott said a space heater in use caused the fire in the 100 block of Illinois Street. There were no working smoke detectors in the house, he said.
Firefighters arrived at 3:17 a.m. Tuesday and found heavy flames coming from the rear of the two-story wood-frame house and out the roof.
The occupants had gotten out safely, but their pets were inside.
Firefighters got the fire under control within about 30 minutes and were able to remove two dogs and a cat. They remained at the house until 6 a.m.
The home and contents are considered a total loss. The Red Cross was notified to help the family.