DANVILLE — The city of Danville has announced the upcoming retirement of its fire chief.
Donald McMasters, 49, plans to retire Nov. 29 from the city he has served for 27 years.
First hired by the fire department in 1995, McMasters was promoted to lieutenant in 2001, captain in 2011, assistant chief in 2018 and finally to chief on March 3, 2020.
Along the way he has done special training in rope and confined space rescue, trench rescue and structural collapse rescue. He is also a certified fire investigator and a fire inspector.
Mayor Rickey Williams will appoint McMasters’ successor. McMasters is currently being paid $127,500 a year.
The salary is expected to be more than $131,000 in the next fiscal year.