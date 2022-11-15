DANVILLE — Danville fire investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire that destroyed a home and sent two people to the hospital early Tuesday.
Fire Chief Don McMasters said at 3:26 a.m., firefighters were sent to a house in the 3500 block of Ferndale Avenue and found heavy fire coming from the single-story structure.
The husband and wife residents were sleeping when the fire, which is still being investigated, started.
“They recognized it was a fire and got out,” McMasters said.
The couple had four dogs. Two escaped and the other two are assumed to have perished in the fire, he said.
“I do not believe there was a smoke detector," he said. "I believe she woke up and saw, smelled and heard it."
McMasters said while fire investigators continue to poke through the remains to see what might have sparked the destructive fire, they do not believe there was anything suspicious about it.
The couple was treated and released from the hospital and were working with the Red Cross and the United Way to relocate.
McMasters said the house and a vehicle were considered a total loss. He estimated the damage at $80,000.
Meantime, an apartment was heavily damaged in a separate, unrelated fire that happened Monday evening.
McMasters said the occupant of the unit in the 3500 block of North Vermilion Avenue was moving out and, in the process of moving boxes, inadvertently hit the stove and turned on a burner.
She then took a load of items to her car and came back in to realize the apartment was on fire. She pulled the fire alarm at 5:32 p.m., the chief said.
Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the second-story apartment and blackened windows. The fire was quickly put out and no one was hurt.
The apartment was heavily damaged, but damage to the rest of the complex was described as minimal. Occupants who had been evacuated to the lobby were able to return to their apartments.