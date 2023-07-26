DANVILLE — The city of Danville has received the go-ahead to demolish one of Vermilion County’s most-recognizable landmarks — the 12-story Bresee Tower — after a couple who claimed ownership of the building failed to show up in Vermilion County Circuit Court.
Judge Mark Goodwin granted an order authorizing demolition of the tower.
No one was present to represent Chris and Jeri Collins, who claimed ownership of the property.
The Collinses earlier failed to respond to the city’s filing of a complaint on code violations and to fix the building, thus clearing the way for it to be demolished.
The couple also failed to hire a professional to analyze the condition of the building, which would have been one step toward rehabilitation of the property.
Earlier this year, the city had thought its way was clear to begin demolition proceedings, but in April, the Collinses won an appellate court ruling that gave possession of the property back to them.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the demolition is necessary due to the deteriorating condition of downtown property, built in 1918.
Williams said the city will next seek to reach an intergovernmental agreement with Vermilion County so that the courthouse annex, which is wrapped around the tower, can be demolished at the same time.
A consultant is in the process of preparing documents to seek bids for the demolition work.
Williams, however, said the first order of business is likely to be asbestos removal, which might be a lengthy process.
“It took six weeks to two months to get all the asbestos out of the old Danville Township building, and that was only three stories high,” Williams said.
A bid conference will be held to allow firms to examine the property before deciding whether to bid on the demolition.
Williams said companies have said they’re interested in doing the work.
“We’ve had half a dozen (companies) over the last couple years reach out, so we’ve got their information on hand,” he said.
Williams estimated it could take 12 to 18 months to finish demolition.
He said he believes the property is a valuable site.
“It’s right in the heart of downtown and catty-corner from the riverfront development that will be starting in the next year or so,” Williams said.
The riverfront project, which will take place in phases, will involve building a boardwalk by the river to the south and west of the David S. Palmer Arena, followed by building a couple of lookout points at the bluff with a pathway and switchback stairs at the west and east ends to connect it.
The city will use money provided by the Golden Nugget Danville casino to pay for the first phase of the work.
The fate of Bresee Tower has long been debated. Several developers have indicated interest in bringing the building back to its former glory but never followed through.
Williams said he had hoped to see it restored as well.
“I have said before, I had hoped to be the mayor who saved Bresee Tower, but that wasn’t possible, so I am proud to be the mayor that was present when we took care of the problem.”