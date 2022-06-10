DANVILLE — The city of Danville and its firefighters are going to arbitration over a minimum-staffing/overtime issue that Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said is costing the city more than a half-million dollars a year.
Lester Potts Jr., vice president of the local firefighters union, said at this week’s city council meeting that the overtime spending issue could be resolved if Williams would allow flexibility that the two sides agreed upon two years ago when probationary firefighters were able to be on shift while they completed their final phase of training.
The city’s current contract with its fire department requires a minimum of 12 firefighters to be available for all shifts. Williams said reducing that number to 11 would save hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“They’re going to tell you, ‘Oh, it’s not safe. We can’t do it with only 11 on shift,” Williams said, adding, “That’s just not true.”
Regarding probationary firefighters, Potts said the way the contract reads, they can’t qualify for the minimum-staffing threshold until they meet a certain threshold.
“They’ve gone through the academy but also have to do some internal training and meet some thresholds,” the mayor said. “During our SAFER grant that ended about a year ago, there was a memorandum of understanding that new hires would count for minimum manning sooner. Now they’re wanting to bring it back because they’re saying they’re working too much.”
But he said reducing the staffing number by one would reduce that overtime and save the city a great deal of money.
Potts said the memo of understanding would be the same as the last three years under the SAFER grant.
Retirements and injuries have contributed to the department being short-staffed. A full complement of firefighters totals 44 people; the department has 35. There were three retirements in May alone, with one being unexpected, Williams said. Three firefighters are on leave due to injury, and two have finished the academy but aren’t on shifts yet.
Williams said the city and the firefighters union have been negotiating for more than a year, “and we can’t come to an agreement. We’ve been through remediation and now to arbitration, which will be binding by the state.”
“With this minimum manning, you’re just hiring people back to be on shift to take the place of someone else,” he said. “If the firefighters would agree to go down to 11 minimum manning per shift, then that would save almost half a million dollars in overtime.”
Williams said the city did a comparison of area communities with similar population and full-time fire departments and their minimum staffing numbers and gave the following results:
Fire staffing levels in Illinois
|City
|Population
|Fire stations
|Minimum staffing
|Danville
|29,204
|3
|12
|Kankakee
|25,830
|4
|11
|Charleston
|20,464
|1
|7
|East Peoria
|22,851
|3
|11
|Alton
|26,640
|2
|0
Fire Minimum
City Pop. stations staffing
Danville 29,204 3 12
Kankakee 25,830 4 11
Charleston 20,464 1 7
East Peoria 22,851 3 11
Alton 26,640 2 0