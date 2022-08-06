DANVILLE — The city of Danville and its firefighters avoided arbitration and have reached a four-year contract agreement that includes pay raises and maintaining “minimum manning”/overtime levels at their present rate.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said in June that contract negotiations that had lasted the previous year-and-a-half had not resulted in a contract agreement and that a state arbitrator would be called in.
But before that happened, the two sides opted to have “one final negotiation, and we were able to work it out,” Williams said.
“Essentially we all knew we would spend a lot of time, money and good will going to arbitration and we were close, so we agreed to meet in the middle.”
The contract, which has been signed by both the city and firefighters, is retroactive to May 1, 2021, and runs through April 30, 2025. It calls for pay raises of 2 percent the first and third years and 3 percent the second and fourth years.
Added Williams, “Since we are doing a study of all of our fire stations, and it’s an assessment of current facilities and location and manning, we thought it would be better to resolve things for now, and once we have that study, it can help us plan for the future.”
The minimum manning/overtime issue was one sticking point — Williams saying the city could save half a million dollars if it were to reduce the number of firefighters required to be on duty at all shifts from 12 to 11.
He said at this week’s city council meeting that he would have preferred some changes in minimum manning but there was not enough support among current aldermen to hold out for those changes.
Lester Potts Jr., vice president of the local firefighters union, said at a June city council meeting that the overtime spending issue could have been resolved if Williams would allow flexibility that the two sides agreed upon two years ago when probationary firefighters were able to be on shift while they completed their final phase of training.
Potts said the way the previous contract reads, probationary firefighters can’t qualify for the minimum-staffing threshold until they meet a certain experience level.
Potts, however, was not available to comment Thursday regarding the new contract.
Williams said reducing the staffing number requirement by one would reduce the overtime that had to be paid and save the city a great deal of money.
“I told them clearly that I think that we could do it safely with 11 because other communities do, but for now, since we’re waiting on the (fire station) assessment, we could leave it at 12.”
He said the department is getting closer to being fully staffed with several firefighters returning from injury leave. The fully staffed level is 44 firefighters.
“We’re still down two,” he said. “One will come back in the next couple of months,” while another recruit will begin training.
“Firefighters are hard to get these days,” Williams said. “We struggle to get applicants just like other departments do. I understand it with police. I don’t understand it so much with fire.”
The city has hired a consultant to conduct a study of the condition of the three city fire stations. That study includes which facilities need updates and whether they are located in the proper spots in the city. The study will also look at the amount of personnel and equipment needed.