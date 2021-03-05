DANVILLE — A Danville man is in custody for allegedly beating his father to death Thursday.
A release from police Cmdr. Josh Webb said Darrius L. Bryant, 30, is expected to be arraigned on charges of murder and aggravated battery.
Officers were sent to the 100 block of National Street about 7:45 p.m. Thursday, where they found Robert E. Bryant, 55, unconscious and bleeding from the head and face. He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he later died, Webb said.
Police learned Bryant was allegedly responsible and got an arrest warrant. He was picked up in the 2000 block of East Main Street in Danville. He’s being held in the Public Safety Building in lieu of $1 million bond.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said preliminary results of an autopsy performed Friday show that the elder Bryant died from blunt-force trauma to the head. An inquest may be held later.