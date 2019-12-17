URBANA — A Danville man who allegedly forced his way into a Rantoul home Sunday and cut a resident with a knife, apparently while under the influence of something, is being held in the Champaign County Jail.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Willie Barfield, 24, who listed an address in the 200 block of Delaware Street, Danville, was charged Monday with home invasion and aggravated battery to a peace officer.
Rietz said about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, a 13-year-old boy was outside his home in the 1300 block of Juniper Drive playing with other friends when a man later identified as Barfield approached him with a knife in his hand making confusing and incoherent comments.
Afraid, the boy ran to his apartment and shut the door, with Barfield chasing him. The teen’s mother and stepfather were home and Barfield allegedly kicked in the door.
The 39-year-old stepfather got into a struggle with Barfield, who allegedly cut him with a folding knife in the shoulder. Rietz said the man’s injury was apparently superficial. Barfield ran from the apartment after that happened.
Rietz said Rantoul police found him not long after in another apartment in the same complex, where he had been staying with friends.
“He appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of something and resisted the Rantoul police officers’ efforts to get him into custody,” Rietz said.
It took four police officers to get Barfield, who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 227 pounds, under arrest and in a squad car. The Rantoul man he fought with is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Once at the county jail, Barfield continued to refuse to cooperate and correctional officers had to carry him to the booking area, Rietz said.
Along the way, Barfield allegedly bit sheriff’s Sgt. Joshua Sapp in the leg, but the bite did not break his skin, Rietz said.
Rietz said Rantoul police did not find the knife, but in Barfield’s pocket, they found a substance that appeared to be heroin, which has been sent to the state crime lab for analysis.
If convicted of the more serious charge of home invasion, Barfield faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.
Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $200,000 and told him to be back in court Dec. 31 for a probable-cause hearing.
However, Rietz said the Department of Corrections has issued a hold on Barfield, who is currently on parole for a 2016 conviction for aggravated battery to a peace officer out of Vermilion County.