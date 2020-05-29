DANVILLE — A Danville man is in police custody for allegedly shooting another man in that city on Sunday morning.
Danville police Commander Josh Webb said Nathan D. Weiskopf, 34, was arrested Thursday night on North Walnut Street after charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon had been filed.
Bond on his arrest warrant had been set at $750,000.
Weiskopf is accused of shooting a 30-year-old man in the neck while he was in the doorway of his own home in the 0-100 block of Columbus Street. The man remains hospitalized in stable condition.
Police said the victim told them a man was outside his home about 1:45 a.m. on May 24 and fired one shot at him. They released no information about a possible motive.
If convicted of aggravated battery with a firearm, Weiskopf faces a mandatory prison sentence of between six and 30 years.
Department of Corrections records show that Weiskopf is currently on parole for possession of methamphetamine, having been released from prison Nov. 8.
He also has a 2015 conviction for burglary.