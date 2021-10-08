DANVILLE — Police in Danville have arrested a man for in the fatal shooting of his own brother.
Cmdr. Josh Webb said Montel C.L. Plummer, 19, who listed an address in the 1900 block of Deerwood Drive, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Bryson Carter, 32, also of Danville.
Mr. Carter was found about 10:40 a.m. Sept. 4 in the road in the 1900 block of Deerwood with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police learned during their investigation that Mr. Carter and Plummer had gotten into an argument during which Mr. Carter was shot. Plummer fled the scene.
He was arrested Wednesday as he walked near Seminary and Hazel streets.
Plummer is currently being held at the Public Safety Building awaiting arraignment on three counts of first-degree murder filed Friday by the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Police ask that anyone with information about the case call them at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.