URBANA — A Danville man who allegedly sexually assaulted a teen in Champaign more than two years ago is being held in the Champaign County Jail.
Cortez R. Strong, 25, formerly of Champaign, was arraigned Friday on charges of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred July 26, 2019, in the Champaign home of the girl’s aunt.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan said the aunt found Strong and the girl, who was naked from the waist down, sleeping in the same bed. When she awoke them, Strong, who was wearing boxer shorts, said he wasn’t doing anything but immediately left the house.
The girl was taken to the hospital for a sex assault exam and later told a forensic interviewer at the Child Advocacy Center that she fell asleep and woke with her clothes off and pain in her private parts.
Results from the Illinois State Crime Lab showed the presence of Strong’s DNA on the girl.
The case was investigated by Champaign police, who obtained an arrest warrant for Strong in February 2020.
Strong was booked into the jail Thursday and is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond. He’s due back in court Nov. 2.
If convicted of sexually assaulting the girl, he faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years.