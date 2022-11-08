DANVILLE — A Danville man was charged Tuesday with allegedly shooting another man in that city Monday.
A release from Deputy Police Chief Josh Webb said about 1 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the intersection of Voorhees Street and Kohen Drive for a report of shots fired.
They found a 33-year-old man with wounds to his leg. He told them he was walking on Voorhees near Kohen when an unknown person wearing a black face mask and dark clothing approached him from behind and began shooting.
After being shot, the victim watched the shooter run south on Kohen. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
As police were investigating, a witness called to report seeing someone matching the shooter’s description walking in the wooded area near Voorhees and Fowler Avenue.
Officers spied a man trying to hide in the woods and ultimately found and arrested him.
He was identified as Jacob Derrickson, 29, who listed an address in the 300 block of West Williams Street.
In the woods near where he was seen, police found a handgun and other unnamed items of evidence.
Charges of aggravated battery with a gun, a Class X felony with penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon were filed Tuesday.
Vermilion County court records show Derrickson had previous felony convictions for aggravated fleeing and eluding police, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful restraint.
He also has a pending felony case for aggravated fleeing stemming from an incident tin February 2021.