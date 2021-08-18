URBANA — An area man faces up to 14 years in prison when sentenced next month for having a handgun in a Champaign home where he was staying with his girlfriend.
A Champaign County jury Tuesday convicted Steven P. Williams II, 26, who listed an address in Danville, of only one of four counts of unlawful use of weapons he had been charged with in early 2019. They acquitted him of the three others.
Judge Ben Dyer revoked Williams’ bond, sent him to jail, and set sentencing for Sept. 29.
Williams has another Champaign County case pending in which he was charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis for allegedly having about 235 grams of cannabis and cannabis products in a car he had driven to the courthouse Feb. 26, 2020, when he appeared in the weapons case.
The charges for which he was tried Tuesday stemmed from a court-authorized search on Jan. 10, 2019, of a home in the 1800 block of Parkdale Drive, Champaign.
Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, acting on a tip, searched the house and found two handguns, two rifles and about 16 pounds of cannabis.
Jurors did not hear about the cannabis, as that charge was severed from the weapons counts in September 2020 at the request of Williams’ attorney, Hallie Bezner, so as not to prejudice Williams’ ability to get a fair trial on the other charges.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said she will decide after Williams is sentenced whether to continue to prosecute Williams for allegedly having the cannabis for sale.
On Tuesday, Champaign police Officer David Monahan said the Parkdale home was equipped with exterior security cameras. He described the house for jurors and where the guns were found.
Two rifles were in a utility closet in the hallway, one handgun and a magazine for it were in a kitchen cabinet among cleaning supplies, and the other semi-automatic pistol was in a dresser drawer in the bedroom Williams shared with his girlfriend.
It was the gun in the bedroom dresser that jurors convicted Williams, who has prior felony convictions, of possessing.
State crime lab scientist Dana Pitchford testified that Williams was the “major contributor” of DNA among the three people found to have touched the handgun grip. The DNA of Arionna Smith, the woman who lived at the address was not on the grip, Pitchford said.
As for the other guns, there was not enough DNA found on one rifle and one handgun for Pitchford to draw any conclusions about the source. Williams could have been a contributor of DNA on the other rifle, Pitchford testified.
Additionally, lab scientist Tracy Moore, a fingerprint specialist, testified that she found Williams’ fingerprint on one of the rifles.
Bezner had argued that all four guns police found belonged to Smith, 26, who served in the military and could legally possess weapons.
Smith pleaded guilty a year ago to misdemeanor possession of the cannabis the police found in her home. She was sentenced to 18 months of court supervision. A more serious Class X felony charge of possession with intent to deliver cannabis was dismissed.
Alferink argued that Williams had “constructive” possession of the guns, meaning “he had the power and intent to exercise control over the guns.”
“I don’t have to prove to you who owns the guns,” said Alferink, suggesting it was reasonable to believe that Smith bought the guns legally for Williams to use.