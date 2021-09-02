DANVILLE — A Danville man convicted of the murder and dismemberment of his longtime girlfriend has been sentenced to 96 years in prison.
Vermilion County Judge Nancy Fahey on Thursday sentenced Ocheil Keys, 30, to 60 years behind bars for fatally shooting Barbara Rose on Oct. 22, 2017.
The judge added another 30 years for the subsequent dismembering of her body and an additional six years for concealing her death.
The sentences are to run one after the other. Keys was given credit for one year and almost five months he has already served while awaiting trial.
A jury heard evidence over several days in July but took just over three hours to convict Keys.
Evidence at trial was that he told Ms. Rose’s family and friends that she had left the state. He then tried to cover up her death by burning her body in an abandoned house but when that didn’t work, he dismembered her body.
Danville police found Ms. Rose’s body weeks after her death in a car owned by Keys’ mother.
Jonathan McKay and Dan Weiler from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case in conjunction with the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Keys had other Vermilion County convictions for residential burglary, burglary and a weapons offense, according to court records.