DANVILLE — A gunshot wound took the life of a 34-year-old Danville man Sunday afternoon.
Danville Police Cmdr. Joshua Webb said at 2:14 p.m. that day, officers responded to the 600 block of Plum Street, where they found the man lying in the road with a gunshot wound to his back.
Webb said someone got out of a vehicle, fired one shot, then drove away.
The victim, who has not been identified pending notification of relatives, was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.