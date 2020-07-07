DANVILLE — Illinois State Police have released little information about a July 4 hit-and-run crash that killed a Danville man.
In a Tuesday news release, police said Tyler L. Rodriguez, 26, was walking on U.S. 150 westbound, just west of Henning Road on Danville’s east side, when an unknown passenger car struck him and kept going.
The release said the crash happened at 2:03 a.m. and involved a silver sedan with an unknown driver.
Mr. Rodriguez died at the scene from injuries he sustained in the crash, police said.
Police offered no other information on the car or if there were witnesses to the crash. They ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or has any knowledge of it to contact them at 217-278-5004 or ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.
Callers can remain anonymous.