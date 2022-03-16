DANVILLE — A Danville man drowned Tuesday afternoon while trying to retrieve his boat in Lake Vermilion.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as James F. Walker, 79. She said Mr. Walker was putting his boat in the water when it “came off the trailer” and began to float away.
“He parked his car, stripped down and went after the boat and couldn’t catch it,” McFadden said.
A witness to the accident said Mr. Walker went under the water. The witness tried to find Mr. Walker, but could not locate him.
McFadden said the water was 45 degrees.
Vermilion County sheriff’s police received a 911 call at 12:53 p.m. The department’s search-and-rescue dive team recovered the body.
McFadden said an autopsy would be performed Wednesday.