DANVILLE — A Danville man who allegedly set several fires in that city since April 1, including two where people were present, remains jailed in lieu of $300,000 bond.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Shane Wombles, 39, who listed an address in the 400 block of North Beard Street, was charged Thursday in three separate cases following his arrest Wednesday morning.
Danville police were called just before 6 a.m. Wednesday to the Circle K gas station, 1212 N. Bowman Ave., for a car fire.
The vehicle’s owner was working there when another employee told her someone was in her car. She saw a man get out the passenger side and something on fire in the car. She pulled the items out and smothered the fire.
Police found Wombles not far away. Surveillance video showed him getting in and out of the car and flames coming out of it as he walked off. Police said Wombles and the woman whose car he allegedly entered did not know each other.
In that case Lacy charged him with arson, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to vehicle.
He was also charged in connection with a fire set several hours earlier, about midnight Tuesday, in the 700 block of Grant Street.
Lacy said police and firefighters found the front of a vacant residence fully engulfed in flames. The flames jumped to a rental property next door, melting siding. The renter was present in the house where the siding melted, Lacy said. Wombles was charged with residential arson in that case.
In the third case, he was charged with aggravated arson and residential arson respectively for fires he allegedly set at his mother’s home on Beard Street on April 1 and Tuesday.
On April 1, police and firefighters found a smoke-filled back bedroom where a pile of clothing, books and papers had apparently been ignited around a lamp. No one was hurt.
On Tuesday, Wombles allegedly set fire to a garbage tote next to his mother’s garage that extended to the garage. The fire was put out before it seriously damaged the structure, Lacy said.
Wombles has prior convictions for residential arson, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, burglary and theft, Lacy said, and had pending 2019 criminal cases for domestic battery and burglary to a motor vehicle.
If convicted of the most serious of all the charges — aggravated arson — he faces a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years.
He’s due back in court for a probable-cause hearing April 21.