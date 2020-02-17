DANVILLE — A Danville man is facing multiple weapons charges in a Valentine’s Day shooting in that city.
Police Cmdr. Josh Webb said officers received a call of shots fired about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Griffin and Cleveland streets, where they stopped a pickup truck leaving the scene.
After finding a handgun in the truck, police arrested one of its occupants, Dakota Patton, 23, of Danville, on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The Vermilion County state’s attorney could not immediately be reached for information on formal charges.
Police did not release other information on the incident but said the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.