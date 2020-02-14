DANVILLE — A Danville man faces murder and other charges in a home invasion in which police say the resident shot and killed another suspect.
Police Cmdr. Josh Webb said officers this week arrested Reggie Haywood, 30. Bond was set at $10 million.
Webb said the home invasion happened Jan. 19 in the 1000 block of Franklin Street in Danville. Webb said the intruders had guns and were wearing masks and tried to rob the homeowner. The resident got a gun and shot and killed one of the men, 29-year-old Jordan Valdez-Parrish.
Webb said no charges are pending against the homeowner.
Webb said prosecutors can charge Haywood with murder because he allegedly took actions during a forcible felony that led to the death of Valdez-Parrish.