URBANA — A Danville man who told police he was carrying out a prank when he pulled on a woman’s pants last week on the University of Illinois campus has been charged with aggravated battery.
Kasey Hollis, 29, was arrested Friday in Urbana in connection with an Aug. 7 incident.
A University of Illinois police report said about 10:30 p.m. that Sunday, a UI student was walking in the 100 block of South Goodwin Avenue, Urbana, when she was approached from behind by a man who tried to pull her pants down around her knees, causing her to fall.
He then ran away.
Using security cameras and an automated license-plate reader, police were led to Hollis. On Friday, an automated license-plate reader got an alert that the vehicle used in the Aug. 7 incident was on North Cunningham Avenue. Police stopped it and found Hollis as a passenger.
He admitted his involvement but said that someone “bet him to do it.”
Hollis was arraigned Monday on charges of aggravated battery in a public place, a crime that carries potential penalties ranging from probation to two to five years in prison.
Court records show he has previous convictions for battery, domestic battery, aggravated battery, theft and criminal damage to property.
Hollis posted bond Friday to be released following his arraignment and was told to return to court Sept. 21.