URBANA — A Champaign County judge has ordered a Danville man to show where his bond money is coming from should he be able to post bail to win his release from jail on his latest drug-related case.
Steven P. Williams II, 25, who listed an address on Tuttle Street, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force in a car that had 235 grams of cannabis and cannabis products and more than $6,000 in cash, both of which were seized by police.
On Thursday, Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum charged Williams with possession with intent to deliver cannabis. Although it’s a Class 4 felony, if convicted, Williams faces extended sentencing because of prior convictions. And any sentence he might receive would have to be served after sentences in three other felony cases.
McCallum estimated Williams faces up to 64 years in prison if convicted of all the crimes with which he’s currently charged.
On Wednesday, task force officers approached Williams, who was wanted for arrest on a warrant out of Williamson County in southern Illinois, after he left the Champaign County Courthouse. He had parked in front of the sheriff’s office, across the street from the courthouse, McCallum said.
Williams’ attorney, Hallie Bezner of Danville and Chicago, had just lost a motion to suppress evidence seized by police more than a year ago at a home on Parkdale Drive in Champaign that included 16 pounds of cannabis, about $40,000 cash and four guns.
As a result of that find on Jan. 10, 2019, Williams and Arionna Smith, 24, were both charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis, a Class X felony. Williams was also charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, Class 2 felonies.
Within days of their arrests, both had posted substantial bonds to be released: $25,000 in cash for Williams and $5,000 for Smith.
Because of his ability to post bond quickly in pending cases, McCallum filed a motion Thursday asking Judge Adam Dill to make Williams show the source of his bond money, which the state believes is coming from alleged drug sales.
In support of his motion, McCallum said Williams also posted $2,500 cash in a 2019 Cook County case for aggravated unlawful use of weapons in which he is accused of having six firearms, and $8,000 cash in a 2018 Vermilion County case in which Williams is charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated fleeing and criminal damage to government property.
Because of a 2015 conviction for robbery, Williams is not allowed to have guns. He also faces revocation of his probation in that case in Danville.
McCallum told Dill that on Wednesday, police found in Williams’ car $6,000 cash bundled in six packages of $1,000 each on the driver’s side floorboard; 109 grams of cannabis in a backpack on the passenger floorboard; 12 grams of cannabis in another bag on the passenger floorboard; 115 grams of edible cannabis gummies in a bag on the passenger floorboard; and $675 cash in the center console.
Also in the car, police found a luggage tag with Williams’ name on it from a recent trip from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport to California. McCallum said Williams is being investigated for drug trafficking between the two states.
Williams told police the cash was for his lawyer, but she told officers she wanted only $100 from him to pay for a transcript of a previous hearing that had been prepared in his 2019 case.
Arguing for the source of bail hearing and a high bond, McCallum noted that Williams has posted $35,500 cash in various cases, had another $46,000 in cash seized, had 10 guns taken from him in two cases, apparently does not work and is likely to flee the jurisdiction if released.
Assistant Public Defender Michael Anderson said Williams has been employed at the YMCA for the last year but didn’t say which one and asked for a “reasonable” bond.
“Typically, the court does not favor those,” Dill said of the request for a hearing to show the source of bail. “I do believe it is appropriate in this case.”
He also told Williams, who wanted to hire his own attorney, to come back to court March 5.