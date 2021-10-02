PEORIA — A federal jury in Peoria on Thursday convicted a Danville man of having a gun during a drug-related crime.
Deandre Smith, 34, faces five years to life in prison for the offense when he is sentenced Jan. 10 in Urbana.
Assistant U.S. attorneys Bryan Freres and William Lynch presented evidence over two days that in February 2020, police in Vermilion County found Smith carrying a loaded handgun at a time when he had 23 foil packets of heroin that he intended to sell. The gun was in the same pocket as a digital scale, the evidence showed.
Any sentence Smith receives for having the gun during the drug trafficking will have to be served consecutively to the sentences he will get for being a felon in possession of a firearm and drug trafficking — offenses to which he had earlier pleaded guilty. Those carry up to 10 years and 20 years, respectively.
The case was investigated by the Danville Police Department, the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department and the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group.