DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Thursday night in that city.
Deputy Chief Josh Webb said just before 11 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Johnson Street and found Joshua Foreman, 36, of Danville inside a vehicle. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers found a witness who heard the shots then saw an unknown man running north from the vehicle. No information on a suspect is available and Mr. Foreman was the only one apparently harmed, Webb said.
His death is the first homicide of 2022 in Danville, Webb said.
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.