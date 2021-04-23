URBANA — A Danville man found passed out behind the wheel of his car in Ogden last fall has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Christian Reavill, 27, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Roger Webber to possession of fewer than 5 grams of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating compounds.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy found Reavill slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on Oct. 28 at the Village Pantry, 401 Market St., Ogden. His foot was on the brake but the vehicle was in drive and the deputy was able to turn off the engine.
Umlah said the startled and jittery Reavill allowed the deputy to search, and in the vehicle, he found methamphetamine, used needles and a pipe. Reavill told the deputy he was in Ogden to buy methamphetamine. The deputy also found $875 on him.
A test of his urine revealed he had used cannabis, cocaine and methamphetamine, Umlah said.
Reavill will serve the sentence at the same time he serves 5.5 years for an aggravated-battery conviction out of Vermilion County that he received a month ago.
Umlah said Reavill has prior convictions for aggravated battery, retail theft, felony theft, obstructing identification and violating a no-stalking order.