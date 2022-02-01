URBANA — A Danville man who took part in a break-in at a Champaign home more than a year ago has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Dakota Gary, 20, pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to residential burglary for 10 years in prison and reckless discharge of a firearm for three years, to be served at the same time.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said the charges stemmed from a March 22, 2020, break-in at an apartment in the 2400 block of North Neil Street.
The victim told Champaign police that he answered a knock on his door and three people forced their way in. One displayed a gun and the group demanded drugs.
One of the intruders made off with a PlayStation 4, controllers and games, and as one of the people in the apartment pursued him, a shot was fired in his direction.
McCallum said police had found surveillance video that showed Gary to be the one who fired the gun.
In exchange for his pleas to residential burglary and reckless discharge, McCallum dismissed other charges of home invasion, armed robbery and aggravated discharge of a firearm. The prosecutor said Gary’s only previous conviction was for criminal trespass.
He is eligible for day-for-day good time on the sentence and was given credit for 459 days already served.
Co-defendant Carlos Jones, 20, pleaded guilty to residential burglary in December for his role in the break-in and aggravated discharge of a firearm for another incident and was sentenced to 11 years in prison for those crimes.