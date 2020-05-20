DANVILLE — A Danville man who admitted having fentanyl he intended to sell has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
John E. Forman, 30, whose last known address was in the 0-100 block of Columbus Street, pleaded guilty last week before Vermilion County Judge Nancy Fahey to possession with intent to deliver between 15 and 100 grams of a controlled substance.
Forman had been indicted in December on 20 felony counts including armed violence, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, methamphetamine delivery and possession with intent to deliver heroin.
He pleaded guilty to a single count, alleging he had fentanyl — a powerful synthetic opioid — for sale on Nov. 20. The other 19 counts were dismissed by the state.
Forman is eligible for day-for-day good time on the sentence and was given credit for 176 days already served.
Court records show he had prior convictions in Vermilion County for unlawful use of weapon by a felon, theft, possession of cannabis and a controlled substance, aggravated battery to a child and violation of an order of protection.