URBANA — A Danville man who was found guilty of being armed two years ago when he was selling heroin in Vermilion County has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
On Sept. 30, a jury in Peoria convicted Deandre Smith, 35, of having a loaded gun during a drug-related crime in February 2020.
During the two-day jury trial, federal prosecutors presented evidence that after a confidential source made two drug purchases from Smith, police arrested him Feb. 3, 2020, at Dale's Tavern in Danville.
During the arrest, officers found 23 packages of fentanyl in one of Smith's jacket pockets, and a digital scale and a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun in the other pocket.
Smith said he was selling heroin, but later testing showed he was selling the far-more-potent fentanyl.
The jury heard from police with the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group and Danville police who had been investigating Smith.
Smith pleaded guilty in June to the drug-related offenses but chose to have a jury trial on the charge accusing him of having the gun in the course of drug trafficking.
On Tuesday, Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm sentenced Smith for distribution of fentanyl, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug-trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Smith was sentenced to concurrent five-year prison terms for the drug convictions but was given an additional five years for having the loaded gun.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bryan Freres and William Lynch prosecuted Smith in coordination with Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.