DANVILLE — A Danville man who admitted selling methamphetamine in Vermilion County has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Jeffery Pate, 50, pleaded guilty before Judge Charles Hall last week to meth delivery.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said on June 6, 2021, Pate was the target of a drug investigation by Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group members who had been investigating meth sales in Hoopeston.
On that day, Pate delivered about 14 grams of meth to an undercover person, a transaction that was caught on video.
He will serve that sentence at the same time as another two-year sentence he received for having meth on Aug. 6, 2021.
Pate is eligible for day-for-day good time on his sentence.