DANVILLE — A Danville man who admitted he fired a gun at a teenager about a year ago has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Joseph Hernandez, 24, whose last known address was in the 100 block of South State Street, admitted that he shot at a 17-year-old male from a passing vehicle.
He pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Charles Hall to aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony. In return, a more serious charge alleging he shot the victim in the foot and two other less-serious charges of aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon were dismissed.
The shooting happened April 7 while the victim was sitting in a yard at 10 South State St., Danville, Lacy said.
Danville police were able to locate the driver of the car who identified Hernandez as the shooter.
Lacy said Hernandez had previous convictions for aggravated unlawful use of weapons and resisting a peace officer.