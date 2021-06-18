DANVILLE — A Danville man who wanted to hire someone to kill his neighbor has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Vermilion County Judge Charles Hall on Thursday sentenced Bradley Servis, 25, who last lived in the 100 block of East 11th Street, to 15 years in prison for solicitation to commit murder, and another year to be served after that for hate crime.
Servis pleaded guilty to both crimes in different cases that stemmed from his ongoing taunting of a neighbor who was targeted because she was Black, according to State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.
According to the facts laid out for Hall, during the summer of 2018, Servis damaged his neighbor’s car and garage.
Not long after his arrest for arson, hate crime and criminal damage to property, a Vermilion County sheriff’s investigator learned that Servis had approached another inmate in the jail about finding someone to kill his neighbor to keep her from testifying against him in court.
The detective obtained a judge’s permission to listen to jailhouse phone conversations between Servis and an agent of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who was posing as a hitman.
They collected audio recordings of Servis asking the man to eliminate his neighbor, which led to his guilty plea.
Lacy applauded the quick actions of police for saving a life.
“This defendant’s initial crimes against his neighbor were despicable enough, but his attempts to have her murdered were simply horrendous and intolerable,” the prosecutor said.
Servis was given credit for two years and four months already served.