DANVILLE — A Danville man who admitted he molested a child in his care has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Benny Helms, 38, who listed an address in the 400 block of North Jackson Street, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
He admitted that in November 2018, not long after moving into the victim’s home, he committed sex acts with the child over a period of about three to four weeks.
Helms was charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault in August 2019.
He will have to serve 85 percent, or 13.5 years, of his sentence and register for life as a sex offender.
Lacy said Helms had three prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance out of Cook County.