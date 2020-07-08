DANVILLE — A Danville man who admitted he fatally shot a Georgetown woman in her home more than two years ago has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Michael W. Long, 38, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the first-degree murder of Kimberly George on March 26, 2018.
About 6:20 a.m. that day, Georgetown police were called to a domestic disturbance at a mobile home park in the 700 block of Mill Road. They found Ms. George, 31, dead and her boyfriend, Eric Stark, shot. He survived.
Police discovered that Long was accompanied by Laura Johnson, 34, of Danville, and that the pair went to the home to commit a robbery.
Long was arrested later the same day.
In return for his plea before Judge Nancy Fahey to the murder of Ms. George, Lacy dismissed other counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm alleging he shot Stark.
Long will have to serve 100 percent of the sentence but was given credit for about two years and three months already served.
Johnson pleaded guilty in December to armed robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Murder charges were dismissed in return for her plea.
Lacy said Long’s only prior convictions were for driving under the influence and driving under revocation.
Three members of Ms. George’s family were present for the Wednesday court hearing.