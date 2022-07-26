URBANA — A Danville man who admitted he beat a woman so severely that she suffered several broken facial bones has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Judge Roger Webber agreed to recommend Damon L. Gentry, 50, for substance-abuse treatment in prison. He was given credit for 198 days served.
Gentry pleaded guilty in June to aggravated domestic battery. He admitted that early on Nov. 9 he argued with the woman with whom he was living in Rantoul and that she wanted him to move out.
At the time of Gentry’s plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said that Gentry had grabbed the woman by the hair and punched the side of her face repeatedly.
She tried unsuccessfully to get out of the house but he kept pulling her back and put a hand over her mouth.
When the woman feigned a heart attack, Gentry called 911 and reported that intruders had beaten her. He then fled the house with her keys before police arrived.
Fletcher said they found her with her eye swollen shut and blood in the home.
Court records show Gentry has two prior convictions for domestic assault and others for driving under the influence, carrying a concealed weapon and traffic offenses.