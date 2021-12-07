DANVILLE — A Danville man was sentenced to six years in prison Monday after the owner of a pawn shop saw him burglarizing it while watching live-streamed security footage of his business.
Judge Mark Goodwin sentenced Dimitri Coffey, who was listed as homeless, for burglarizing Gold Rush Pawnbrokers, 20 N. Hazel St., in September 2020.
Gold Rush's owner saw Coffey enter the business while live-streaming security surveillance video and alerted police. Officers arrested Coffey in the alley behind the business.
Coffey had entered the pawn shop by using a sledgehammer and shovel to knock a hole in a wall of an abandoned building adjacent to it.
Coffey has previous convictions for residential burglary, burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.
He will be required to serve at least 50 percent of his sentence and will be on parole for one year thereafter. Coffey was also ordered to pay restitution of $2,850 to the business.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy applauded the business owner and the police department for Coffey’s apprehension.