DANVILLE — A Danville man who admitted he stole an all-terrain vehicle in May has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Craig Sullivan, 46, was sentenced Friday by Vermilion County Judge Charles Hall for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Sullivan pleaded guilty in October to stealing a 2015 Polaris RZR on May 28. On that day, Georgetown police were alerted by the owner about a theft in progress. Soon after, they found Sullivan steering the ATV that was being towed by another vehicle.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Sullivan had prior convictions for burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. Hall agreed to recommend Sullivan for drug treatment in prison.
Sullivan is eligible for day-for-day good time and was given credit on his sentence for 196 days served.