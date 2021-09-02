DANVILLE — A Danville man who admitted he had heroin for sale two years ago has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Jarian Banks, 33, whose last known address was on Knox Street, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Vermilion County Judge Mark Goodwin to possession with intent to deliver heroin.
The charge alleged he had between 1 and 15 grams of the substance to sell on April 16, 2019.
In a release, State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said that the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group made several controlled buys of a mix of heroin and fentanyl from Banks in 2019, which led to the charges.
In exchange for his guilty plea to one count, the state agreed to dismiss nine other felony drug counts as well as a misdemeanor in which he was charged with criminal trespass to land and a traffic case.
The state also agreed to withdraw a petition to revoke his probation in another possession of a controlled substance case.
Banks was given credit on his sentence for 163 days served.