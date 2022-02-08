URBANA — A Danville man who admitted his role in a fairly sophisticated scheme involving wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering that stretched from Chicago to central Illinois has been sentenced to 8.5 years in federal prison.
Judge Colin Bruce imposed the sentence Monday on Jeffery T. Henson, 44, also known as Matthew Burns. In addition to prison, Bruce ordered Henson to pay restitution of $436,496 to Watchfire Signs in Danville and $2,047,424 to a Chicago-area employer. He'll also have to serve three years of parole.
Henson pleaded guilty in October.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Miller laid out for Bruce how Henson had obtained high-paying jobs by using stolen identities to prevent his prospective employers from learning of his multiple prior convictions for theft and computer fraud.
According to court documents, in 2016, Henson pretended to be an online job recruiter to obtain the personal identifying information of a job seeker. He then used the stolen personal information to get a job in that person's name as director of accounting at a Schaumburg consulting firm.
He then set up fraudulent companies with names similar to legitimate vendors of the consulting firm and used his position to forge company checks and direct them to his fake companies.
Henson defrauded the firm of more than $2 million before moving to Danville in 2018.
There, he stole the identity of an Indiana resident with whom he made podcasts and used that person’s identity to open up a fraudulent bank account and obtain a job in that person's name as the comptroller of Watchfire Signs LLC in Danville.
In that position, he defrauded Watchfire by causing the company's legitimate tax payments to be routed to the fraudulent bank account he had opened with the stolen identity.
Henson also laundered some of the money by buying a $50,000 cashier's check, which he used to buy a Mercedes-Benz worth over $100,000.
Watchfire discovered Henson's scheme in November 2019 when the victim of Henson's identity theft contacted Watchfire after discovering that Henson was using his identity. By then, however, Henson had defrauded Watchfire of over $400,000.
Henson was arrested November 25, 2019, at a bank in Indianapolis where he had tried to get to the fraudulent account he had set up. When arrested, he had several stolen identity documents. Henson has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since that time.
The case was investigated by the FBI and Danville police.