URBANA — A Danville man has been sentenced to 9.5 years in the federal penitentiary in connection with a 2019 armed holdup of a Danville convenience store.
Courtland Rowell Jr., 21, of the 900 block of Moore Street pleaded guilty in March to obstruction of commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
The charges stemmed from a late-night robbery June 3, 2019, at Casey’s General Store, 845 E. Voorhees St.
According to prosecutors, Rowell and another person entered wearing masks and dark clothing. While brandishing a gun, Rowell told employees to obey orders while his partner cleared out the register. Police were alerted as the robbery was in progress and caught Rowell as he fled.
Charges are pending against his co-defendant.
U.S. District Court Judge Colin Bruce sentenced Rowell to 30 months for robbery and an additional 84 months for brandishing a firearm during the crime, to be served one after the other.
Rowell was also ordered to pay restitution to the victim.
The Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Freres prosecuted Rowell under the auspices of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program, intended to reduce violent crime by prosecuting the most significant drivers of gun violence.